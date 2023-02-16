A team of Peruvian paleontologists have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a prehistoric whale in the Ocucaje desert, which they say was preserved for 7 million years.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Prehistoric whale skull unearthed in Peru
A team of Peruvian paleontologists have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a prehistoric whale in the Ocucaje desert, which they say was preserved for 7 million years.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News