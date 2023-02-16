Family, friends and business associates of late entrepreneur, author and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will gather at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, on Thursday to celebrate his life.
Tibz was shot dead on Friday evening with his lifelong friend, rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes), outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.
The Motsoane family confirmed Tibz's death on Saturday.
“To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.
“We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord, they said.
Rapper Stogie T (real name Tumi Molekane) wrote a lengthy tribute to Tibz.
“Tebello bro, the dark lords of the world were unquenched taking you. You were a maverick man. A king maker. You built this thing. You were the culture. You united us behind those velvet ropes, paid for the stages and lights that made us seen. I love you my brother. My heart goes out to your folks, my folks. Head Honcho your name was a verb Mr Showlove. How tragic that some would sought to extinguish love. You are not a footnote in the headlines, you are the stepping stone from which we launched ourselves into the globe.”
Tibz will be laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.
WATCH LIVE | Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's life commemorated
Journalist
Date: 16 February 2023 Place: Sacred Heart College, Observatory Time: 17:00
