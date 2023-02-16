×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate in parliament

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to the state of the nation address (Sona) debate in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa delivered his seventh Sona on Thursday last week. MPs debated the address on Tuesday and Wednesday in a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

Most Read