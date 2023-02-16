President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to the state of the nation address (Sona) debate in parliament on Thursday.
Ramaphosa delivered his seventh Sona on Thursday last week. MPs debated the address on Tuesday and Wednesday in a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate in parliament
TimesLIVE
