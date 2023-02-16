Addressing MPs during the state of the nation address debate in parliament this week, Malema accused police minister Bheki Cele of being in cahoots with criminal syndicates.
“For as long as the leadership of the police is working with criminals, we will never defeat crime in this country. It is the responsibility of the so-called president to remove Bheki Cele with immediate effect because he has failed the people of South Africa,” claimed Malema.
“What happened with our artists DJ Sumbody, and AKA we will never get to know because the police leadership is in cahoots with the criminal syndicates.
“We cannot fight crime while led by criminals. We must first get rid of criminals in order to defeat crime. May AKA’s soul rest in peace and haunt all these people who have made it so difficult for him to live long.”
Malema said Cele was failing to combat crime but instead shows up after incidents have occurred “to pose for cameras”.
He said Cele was a “certified fool without any alternative to reducing crime in South Africa”.
“We said before that the current leadership of the police is incapable, and we firmly called for the removal of some of these impostors and our cries fell on deaf ears.
“We have on several occasions called on the president to release the clever minister, who has always showed up for cameras on the crime scene with the intention of arresting wrong people and mess up the crime scenes and mess up the cases,” said Malema.
Malema: 'We'll never know what happened to DJ Sumbody & AKA because police work with criminals'
Reporter
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema says the country will never know what happened to slain artists Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka because “police leadership is in cahoots” with criminals.
AKA and his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.
DJ Sumbody was shot dead at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton on November 20.
Details surrounding the artists' death are still under investigation.
