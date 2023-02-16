KwaNobuhle teenager accused of murder, rape abandons bail application

A KwaNobuhle teenager accused of murdering a man and raping two young sisters abandoned his bail application on Thursday.
The 16-year-old boy is being held at a Child and Youth Care Centre after his guardian indicated that he preferred the boy be kept in custody for his own safety, according to NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
Tyali said the teenager was facing one count of murder following an incident on January 25, two counts of rape, as well as a charge of house robbery allegedly committed on February 12 in KwaNobuhle.
“The minor abandoned bail and is kept at a Child and Youth Care Centre.
“[On Wednesday], the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court had to be closed and vacated due to protest action resulting from misinformation that the youth had been released to the custody of his parents.
“The correct information is that the matter had not yet been enrolled, as there were outstanding investigations to be done as per the prosecutor’s instructions.
“It is alleged that the teenager, with an accomplice who is still at large, attacked and killed a man in his house in the Dubai area of KwaNobuhle on January 25,” Tyali said.
On February 12, two men stormed a house in KwaNobuhle and raped two minor women, stealing two cellphones, R2,000 cash and alcohol.
“The youth was also identified as a suspect and the case has been remanded to February 20 for further investigations,” Tyali said.
On Wednesday, more than 60 KwaNobuhle residents protested outside the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court.
The irate crowd demanding justice for the two girls who were allegedly raped while their 60-year-old grandmother was locked in her room, from where she was allegedly forced to hear their agonising cries.
Save a Child from Drugs, Save the Community foundation founder the Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu led the protest on Wednesday.
He said the community was shocked by the incident but happy to hear the boy would remain in custody.
“This is great news for the family and it is also a victory for the community.
“It cannot end there or we will miss the whole point, because a child was [allegedly] influenced to partake in activities that will rob his future.
“All these children are important; whether the youth are on drugs or not, they are key in preserving the community.
“This speaks to the conscience of those criminals who recruit children into a life of crime,” Nkevu said.
HeraldLIVE
KwaNobuhle teenager accused of murder, rape abandons bail application
General Reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
