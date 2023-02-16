Evicted building hijackers threaten to retaliate
By Andisa Bonani - 16 February 2023
Illegal occupants who hijacked a Richmond Hill property have threatened to burn the building down and rob students and pedestrians in the area after they were evicted on Wednesday.
“No-one is safe. We will rob students and pedestrians for what they have done to us,” Thandisizwe Maqoma said...
