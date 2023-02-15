Trial date set for Sizani — again
By Kathryn Kimberley - 15 February 2023
A date has finally been set for former early childhood development co-ordinator Portia “Pankie” Sizani to stand trial — for a second time.
While she was previously found guilty of having defrauded the provincial education department out of about R1.2m by creating positions for “ghost” teachers and then pocketing their salaries, it was ordered that her trial start afresh after her conviction was set aside on appeal based on a technical irregularity...
Trial date set for Sizani — again
A date has finally been set for former early childhood development co-ordinator Portia “Pankie” Sizani to stand trial — for a second time.
While she was previously found guilty of having defrauded the provincial education department out of about R1.2m by creating positions for “ghost” teachers and then pocketing their salaries, it was ordered that her trial start afresh after her conviction was set aside on appeal based on a technical irregularity...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News