According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the bus carrying 75 passengers veered off a bridge and landed on its side in a river.
Eighteen of the bus passengers and one passenger from the CIT vehicle died at the scene, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
Ramaphosa said such accidents have an economic impact on the people involved and the businesses they own or work for.
“We must all do what we can to travel in safety while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are. A second of haste or impatience can result in a lifetime of loss and pain, and there is no risk that is worth taking no matter what your experience may be as a driver.”
A second accident the following day, also in Limpopo, claimed the lives of seven people, said Zwane.
This after a truck and a midi bus got into a head-on collision on the N8 near the Maseru border post.
“The RTMC crash investigation unit has initiated investigations, and will be working with the police to identify factors that led to the unfortunate and regrettable loss of life,” Zwane said.
Ramaphosa extended his prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.
Ramaphosa mourns 21 lives lost in horrific Limpopo crash
In another incident, a truck collided with a midi bus also in Limpopo on Tuesday, claiming the lives of seven people
Reporter
Image: Supplied
President Cyril Ramaphosa is mourning the death of the 21 people who lost their lives in a horrific accident between a bus and a cash-in-transit in Limpopo.
The cash van collided head-on with a passenger bus on the N1 in the Makhado area on Monday.
At least 68 people were injured, and 10 are reported by ER24 to have sustained serious injuries.
Twenty-one people lost their lives, including 16 bodies that were found by the river nearby.
Ramaphosa wished a speedy recovery for the survivors.
“As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones as well on survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens,” said Ramaphosa.
