Public protector will not challenge ruling clearing Mabuyane and Madikizela
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2023
Acting public protector Ndili Msoki will not challenge a ruling by the Bhisho High Court that set aside the report against Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.
Mabuyane, along with then ANC provincial treasurer Madikizela, took the public protector to court to have two reports, their findings and remedial action reviewed and set aside as well as declared unconstitutional and invalid...
