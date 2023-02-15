×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Public protector will not challenge ruling clearing Mabuyane and Madikizela

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2023

Acting public protector Ndili Msoki will not challenge a ruling by the Bhisho High Court that set aside the  report against Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

Mabuyane, along with then ANC provincial treasurer Madikizela, took the public protector to court to have two reports, their findings and remedial action reviewed and set aside as well as declared unconstitutional and invalid...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read