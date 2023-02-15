“The form of social assistance provided by government since 1994 has not been impactful in reducing poverty because government is perennially incapable of creating jobs and taking our people out of poverty.”
In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa said government would continue the SRD grant, which reaches around 7.8-million people. This is to counter the rising cost of living.
“We will ensure existing social grants are increased to cushion the poor against rising inflation. This will be set out in the budget by the minister of finance,” he said.
“Work is under way to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support for the most vulnerable within our fiscal constraints. This will build on the innovation we have introduced through the SRD grant, including linking the data we have across government to make sure we reach all those who are in need.
“National Treasury is considering the feasibility of urgent measures to mitigate the impact of load-shedding on food prices.”
‘No-one can survive on R350 or R450 per month’: Malema reiterates call to increase social grant
EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call to increase social grants, saying no child or adult can survive and thrive on R350 or R450 per month.
MPs debated the state of the nation address (Sona) on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech last week. The debate will continue on Wednesday.
During the debate, Malema called out Ramaphosa for extending the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for another year.
“The fact that South Africa has close to 20-million people who are dependent on social grants is not a cause for celebration, particularly when viewed with the fact that social grants do not eliminate poverty,” said Malema.
He reiterated the grant should be increased but not made a permanent solution.
“Without a job many people are condemned to abject poverty. There is absolutely no child and no adult who can survive and thrive with R350 or R450 per month, worse in a country with rising costs of living. Not even the dogs of the president survive with R450 per month.
