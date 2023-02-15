Controlling all geysers in Nelson Mandela Bay could play a huge role in reducing load-shedding in the metro according to the Bay’s political head of electricity and energy, Lance Grootboom.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Grootboom discusses the metro’s plans to keep the lights on that include fixing an old gas turbine power plant.
Listen to what else he has to say.
LISTEN | Grootboom on way forward amid the energy crisis
Image: Werner Hills
