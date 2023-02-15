×

LISTEN | Grootboom on way forward amid the energy crisis

15 February 2023
December 14, 2022 - The NMBM Electricity and Energy directorate hosted the switching -on ceremony to celebrate the energizing of NU30 Bungalows in ward 54 Motherwell. Pictured here: MMC Lance Grootboom switches on the electricity with metro electrician Xolani Mini (back). Picture Werner Hills
Image: Werner Hills

Controlling all geysers in Nelson Mandela Bay could play a huge role in reducing load-shedding in the metro according to the Bay’s political head of electricity and energy, Lance Grootboom.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Grootboom discusses the metro’s plans to keep the lights on that include fixing an old gas turbine power plant.

Listen to what else he has to say.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

ALSO READ:

Nelson Mandela Bay’s plan to keep the lights on

Intensive geyser control, fixing an old gas turbine power plant, load curtailment and eventually procuring renewable energy from independent power ...
1 day ago
