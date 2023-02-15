Is nothing sacred? Gunmen hold up Kwazakhele choir members
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2023
Kwazakhele church choir members are still in shock after two armed men robbed them on Monday and made off with their cellphones.
A routine rehearsal at the Dikole Apostolic Church turned violent in the blink of an eye, as the choir members were made to lie on the floor at gunpoint, with some of them assaulted. ..
