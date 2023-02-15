×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Impofu and Churchill priority for clearing of alien vegetation

By Herald Reporter - 15 February 2023

In a tactical move to save water in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, the municipality is intensifying its alien vegetation clearing and catchment management work.

The first priority is the Impofu and Churchill dams...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read