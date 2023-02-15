Creecy appoints expert panel to review penguin rescue strategy
NMU marine biologist hopes closures around at least five major SA colonies, including St Croix and Bird islands, will be secured
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 15 February 2023
Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy has appointed a panel of international experts to review the interim imposition of no-fishing zones around the African penguin’s main island colonies.
This includes St Croix and Bird islands in Algoa Bay...
Creecy appoints expert panel to review penguin rescue strategy
NMU marine biologist hopes closures around at least five major SA colonies, including St Croix and Bird islands, will be secured
Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy has appointed a panel of international experts to review the interim imposition of no-fishing zones around the African penguin’s main island colonies.
This includes St Croix and Bird islands in Algoa Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News