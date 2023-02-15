After months of perfecting their new found passion for the arts — in all forms — the youth of Missionvale and the surrounding areas will finally present their masterpieces with an exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum on Thursday.
Pieces ranging from painting to pottery were created by youth enrolled in the Missionvale Care Centre's Legacy Art Project.
The Legacy Art Project is a tribute project to the centre’s late founder, Sister Ethel Normoyle, who was fiercely passionate about youth upliftment.
The centre's board of trustees chair, Dave Coffey, previously said art was a powerful form of expression and provided a creative opportunity to portray the late Normoyle’s life mission.
The aim is to give youth from disadvantaged backgrounds an opportunity to express themselves creatively while deriving an income for themselves and the Missionvale Care Centre.
The first cohort of students graduated from the programme at the end of last year and showcased their work to their peers and community.
It has subsequently migrated to the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Park Drive and is free for art lovers to explore the creativity and meet the young artists behind these special works.
The centre is working in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum, which provides guidance and offers expert advice.
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum head Emma O'Brien previously said they were honoured and excited to be part of the project.
There is no entry fee, but due to limited space, bookings are essential.
Bookings can be made by emailing Linda van Oudheusden at info@missionvale.org.za or WhatsApp 083-680-5267.
HeraldLIVE
Aspiring Missionvale artists make their mark with exhibition
Image: Supplied
After months of perfecting their new found passion for the arts — in all forms — the youth of Missionvale and the surrounding areas will finally present their masterpieces with an exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum on Thursday.
Pieces ranging from painting to pottery were created by youth enrolled in the Missionvale Care Centre's Legacy Art Project.
The Legacy Art Project is a tribute project to the centre’s late founder, Sister Ethel Normoyle, who was fiercely passionate about youth upliftment.
The centre's board of trustees chair, Dave Coffey, previously said art was a powerful form of expression and provided a creative opportunity to portray the late Normoyle’s life mission.
The aim is to give youth from disadvantaged backgrounds an opportunity to express themselves creatively while deriving an income for themselves and the Missionvale Care Centre.
The first cohort of students graduated from the programme at the end of last year and showcased their work to their peers and community.
It has subsequently migrated to the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Park Drive and is free for art lovers to explore the creativity and meet the young artists behind these special works.
The centre is working in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum, which provides guidance and offers expert advice.
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum head Emma O'Brien previously said they were honoured and excited to be part of the project.
There is no entry fee, but due to limited space, bookings are essential.
Bookings can be made by emailing Linda van Oudheusden at info@missionvale.org.za or WhatsApp 083-680-5267.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News