Three East Cape Midlands College students have been identified as victims of the second Kwazakhele mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
The students and the owner of the house were killed when three gunmen stormed a house party in Nomjila Street during the early hours and opened fire.
Asanda Ngubo,19, of Komani, Busiwe Notyawe, 23, of Coffee Bay, Sesethu Dweba, 22, of Lusikisiki, and 29-year-old house owner Bulumko Ngube were killed, while two others were wounded.
Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the killings.
The East Cape Midlands College said it would release a statement at a later date.
Just two weeks ago, eight people were killed 1.5km from the Nomjila Street shooting when armed men ambushed a group of partygoers.
On Sunday, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene called on the community to join hands with the police to stop the killings.
“We cannot allow criminals to reign freely in our neighbourhoods, instilling fear in our citizens,” Mene said.
“Someone, somewhere, knows something about these callous attacks, and we are appealing to you to help us find these dangerous criminals and remove them from society.”
The Provincial Organised Crime Investigations unit in Gqeberha is investigating a case of four counts of murder and seven of attempted murder.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Three students identified as Nomjila Street mass shooting victims
Image: 123RF/CHARNSIT RAMYARUPA
Three East Cape Midlands College students have been identified as victims of the second Kwazakhele mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
The students and the owner of the house were killed when three gunmen stormed a house party in Nomjila Street during the early hours and opened fire.
Asanda Ngubo,19, of Komani, Busiwe Notyawe, 23, of Coffee Bay, Sesethu Dweba, 22, of Lusikisiki, and 29-year-old house owner Bulumko Ngube were killed, while two others were wounded.
Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the killings.
The East Cape Midlands College said it would release a statement at a later date.
Just two weeks ago, eight people were killed 1.5km from the Nomjila Street shooting when armed men ambushed a group of partygoers.
On Sunday, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene called on the community to join hands with the police to stop the killings.
“We cannot allow criminals to reign freely in our neighbourhoods, instilling fear in our citizens,” Mene said.
“Someone, somewhere, knows something about these callous attacks, and we are appealing to you to help us find these dangerous criminals and remove them from society.”
The Provincial Organised Crime Investigations unit in Gqeberha is investigating a case of four counts of murder and seven of attempted murder.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News