State to lead single witness when Mapu’s fraud trial resumes
The fraud case involving suspended Bay metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu is finally expected to resume in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court later in February, with the state set to lead a single witness.
During Mapu’s brief court appearance on Monday, the case was postponed to February 27...
State to lead single witness when Mapu’s fraud trial resumes
Court reporter
The fraud case involving suspended Bay metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu is finally expected to resume in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court later in February, with the state set to lead a single witness.
During Mapu’s brief court appearance on Monday, the case was postponed to February 27...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News