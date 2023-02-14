×

Public protector fraud allegations: Mabuyane off the hook

By Herald Reporter - 14 February 2023

Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed a decision by the Bhisho high court to set aside the remedial action of the public protector.

He took the decision of the public protector to court to have the report, its findings and remedial action taken reviewed and set aside as well as declared unconstitutional and invalid...

