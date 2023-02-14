Public protector fraud allegations: Mabuyane off the hook
By Herald Reporter - 14 February 2023
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed a decision by the Bhisho high court to set aside the remedial action of the public protector.
He took the decision of the public protector to court to have the report, its findings and remedial action taken reviewed and set aside as well as declared unconstitutional and invalid...
Public protector fraud allegations: Mabuyane off the hook
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed a decision by the Bhisho high court to set aside the remedial action of the public protector.
He took the decision of the public protector to court to have the report, its findings and remedial action taken reviewed and set aside as well as declared unconstitutional and invalid...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News