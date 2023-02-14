×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Perlemoen kingpin’s son to apply for bail on Friday

By Riaan Marais - 14 February 2023

The son of a convicted perlemoen kingpin, Morne Blignault Jnr, will remain in custody until the end of the week when he will finally apply for bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court.

Despite being scheduled for a formal bail application on Tuesday, Blignault Jnr only made a brief appearance in court for his matter to be postponed to Friday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read