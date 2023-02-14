Nelson Mandela Bay’s plan to keep the lights on
Goal is for city to skip a few load-shedding stages
By Andisa Bonani - 14 February 2023
Intensive geyser control, fixing an old gas turbine power plant, load curtailment and eventually procuring renewable energy from independent power producers (IPPs).
These are among the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s plans to help reduce power cuts caused by load-shedding...
