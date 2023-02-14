Malema said his claims had been “confirmed”.
He lambasted police leadership and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Malema said what happened to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, would never be known because the police were in cahoots with criminal syndicates.
“May AKA’s soul haunt all those who’ve made it difficult for him to live long,” he said.
LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Bheki Cele plotted to assassinate Floyd Shivambu and that police leadership is working with izinkabi (hitmen).
Listen to Malema:
