He said strengthening gun laws was discussed at length at a recent lekgotla.
“Our lekgotla was very clear that we will approach the legislators and that we need a debate and serious action to be taken on strengthening gun laws across the board.
“We have so many illegal guns flowing freely in our country and the moment has arrived that we take a team view on how this is stopped.”
Lesufi said the Gauteng government will assist AKA's family to make sure he gets a fitting farewell. Details for the funeral have yet to be announced.
Gun laws stipulate that anyone in South Africa who wants to own a gun has to apply to the SAPS for a licence.
According to the SAPS, gun owners need a licence for every firearm they possess.
Potential firearm owners must undergo training on guns.
“You must successfully pass the prescribed test to prove your knowledge of the Firearms Control Act of 2000, as well as the prescribed training and practical test regarding the safe and efficient handling of a firearm at an accredited training provider.
“On receipt of the training certificate from an accredited training provider or the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (Sasseta), you must apply to the SAPS for a competence certificate.”
There are also laws for gun dealership stores, one of which stipulates that dealership business premises should be secured.
Lesufi calls for stricter gun laws after AKA and Tibz's deaths
Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for serious action over illegal guns after the death of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbe and celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The rapper and his lifelong friend were shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. Investigations into their death are ongoing.
Speaking outside AKA's family home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, Lesufi said the country needs stricter gun laws.
“If we can't act, those who have illegal guns will finish those that are law-abiding and those that have illegal guns will play God and decide who lives and who dies,” he said.
Lesufi said it was high time the government took a particular stance and dealt with the matter.
He said strengthening gun laws was discussed at length at a recent lekgotla.
“Our lekgotla was very clear that we will approach the legislators and that we need a debate and serious action to be taken on strengthening gun laws across the board.
“We have so many illegal guns flowing freely in our country and the moment has arrived that we take a team view on how this is stopped.”
Lesufi said the Gauteng government will assist AKA's family to make sure he gets a fitting farewell. Details for the funeral have yet to be announced.
Gun laws stipulate that anyone in South Africa who wants to own a gun has to apply to the SAPS for a licence.
According to the SAPS, gun owners need a licence for every firearm they possess.
Potential firearm owners must undergo training on guns.
“You must successfully pass the prescribed test to prove your knowledge of the Firearms Control Act of 2000, as well as the prescribed training and practical test regarding the safe and efficient handling of a firearm at an accredited training provider.
“On receipt of the training certificate from an accredited training provider or the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (Sasseta), you must apply to the SAPS for a competence certificate.”
There are also laws for gun dealership stores, one of which stipulates that dealership business premises should be secured.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News