Jeffreys Bay attorney accused of culpable homicide back in court
Dieter Brandstetter, 43, has two previous convictions for driving under the influence
With two previous convictions under his belt for driving under the influence, a Jeffreys Bay lawyer now charged with culpable homicide after a fatal head-on collision in January , appeared briefly in court on Monday.
In addition, Dieter Brandstetter, 43, faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs...
Jeffreys Bay attorney accused of culpable homicide back in court
Dieter Brandstetter, 43, has two previous convictions for driving under the influence
Court reporter
With two previous convictions under his belt for driving under the influence, a Jeffreys Bay lawyer now charged with culpable homicide after a fatal head-on collision in January , appeared briefly in court on Monday.
In addition, Dieter Brandstetter, 43, faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News