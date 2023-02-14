×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Jeffreys Bay attorney accused of culpable homicide back in court

Dieter Brandstetter, 43, has two previous convictions for driving under the influence

Premium
14 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

With two previous convictions under his belt for driving under the influence, a Jeffreys Bay lawyer  now charged with culpable homicide after a fatal head-on collision in January , appeared briefly in court on Monday.

In addition, Dieter Brandstetter, 43, faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read