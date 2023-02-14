×

Jailed perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault’s son rearrested

By Riaan Marais - 14 February 2023

After being thrown a lifeline when he narrowly escaped a prison term in 2019, Morne Blignault Jnr, the son of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most renowned perlemoen kingpins, has been rearrested.

His arrest at the weekend came after he was implicated in an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal perlemoen activities...

