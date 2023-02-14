Alleged child killer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan, must wait until next month to find out what the state's next move in his case will be.
The Benoni magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the case to March 30 pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed.
He was remanded in custody.
Zikhali is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of the corpse of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo in October last year.
At the time, he was out on bail on another matter, where he is facing a charge of raping a nine-year-old girl.
The court heard on Tuesday that investigations were complete in both cases.
TimesLIVE
Director of Public Prosecutions must decide next move in Bokgabo Poo case
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Alleged child killer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan, must wait until next month to find out what the state's next move in his case will be.
The Benoni magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the case to March 30 pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed.
He was remanded in custody.
Zikhali is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of the corpse of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo in October last year.
At the time, he was out on bail on another matter, where he is facing a charge of raping a nine-year-old girl.
The court heard on Tuesday that investigations were complete in both cases.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News