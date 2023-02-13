It is not yet clear how the group was dispersed.
Hlomuka, who is also the chairperson of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS), said the premier is a “thick-skinned” public representative who is able to handle all matters that come with her job. However, he said, to storm a private residence and intimidate children is “crossing the line”.
He said while the government was not against protests, going to her private residence was an intimidatory tactic and the provincial government would deal decisively with those involved.
“We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office. Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psychosocial support to deal with the trauma and insults, especially observed by children.”
Police should investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens, he said.
“Protest actions are permitted in terms of our constitution, but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight — not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability.”
The police investigation will include exploring violations of the Regulation of Gatherings Act and other relevant legislation, he added.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'Well organised group' storms KZN premier's house
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has ordered an investigation into threats and intimidation after a group of about 100 people gathered outside the premier’s house on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka said the group, which appeared well organised, gathered outside premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's house.
They hurled insults and made threats, which caused trauma and fear to family members, especially her children.
The premier wasn't at home at the time.
In a video, a protester says they were going to visit the premier's house as part of a “door-to-door campaign”. They arrived by bus and were paying an “announced” visit to political leaders who had allegedly neglected them.
The narrator said they were going to “have coffee” with them, as politicians often showed up unannounced at their homes. He didn't elaborate on what the issues were.
It is not yet clear how the group was dispersed.
Hlomuka, who is also the chairperson of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS), said the premier is a “thick-skinned” public representative who is able to handle all matters that come with her job. However, he said, to storm a private residence and intimidate children is “crossing the line”.
He said while the government was not against protests, going to her private residence was an intimidatory tactic and the provincial government would deal decisively with those involved.
“We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office. Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psychosocial support to deal with the trauma and insults, especially observed by children.”
Police should investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens, he said.
“Protest actions are permitted in terms of our constitution, but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight — not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability.”
The police investigation will include exploring violations of the Regulation of Gatherings Act and other relevant legislation, he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics