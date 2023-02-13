The Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils with a hunger for knowledge to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a schools quiz.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz open on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar in past years, having seen scores of eager teams vying for prizes and bragging rights over many years.
It was successfully reintroduced by The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA in 2021, and schools are once again encouraged to enter.
This time, there’s a shot at a prize package of more than R290,000 for the three top schools, which includes prizes from Isuzu and The Herald, as well as sponsors Axxess, Caltex, Woodlands Dairy, PNA, Walmer Park Shopping Centre and Pickwick Books.
Entries close on Friday March 17, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the paper to all participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 12 to May 26, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald on local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is an especially exciting competition and one that we look forward to every year,” The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“It not only encourages young people to broaden their knowledge about their city and the world about them, but it improves reading and spelling skills too.
“What is particularly special about this competition is that it allows all schools to be on an equal footing, each school getting access to the newspapers every day and being able to compete fairly.
“We’ve seen the benefits of this.
“Last year’s quiz winners, Paterson High School, do not have all the resources that some of the more affluent schools have, but through this competition, they trumped all other schools with a convincing win.
“We are hoping to see more schools entering and taking part in this year’s competition.
“Let us all work together to make learning and reading fun,” De Kock said.
Isuzu’s executive: corporate and public affairs, Mandlakazi Sigcawu, said: “We are proud once again to be the co-title sponsor of the 2023 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
“The quiz provides pupils with the opportunity to test their knowledge.
“Education is an equaliser: It empowers individuals, and transforms communities and societies by breaking down barriers created by poverty.
“It is also the key to unlocking our young South Africans’ potential.
“At Isuzu we believe that, by investing in our youth, we are creating future leaders who will drive SA in the long run.”
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz23.
Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 17.
Rounds one and two will take place at new quiz venue the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 13, with the quarterfinals on May 21, and the semifinals and finals to be held on May 27.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
The Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
Popular general knowledge competition returns with more than R290,000 in prizes up for grabs
Image: WERNER HILLS
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils with a hunger for knowledge to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a schools quiz.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz open on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar in past years, having seen scores of eager teams vying for prizes and bragging rights over many years.
It was successfully reintroduced by The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA in 2021, and schools are once again encouraged to enter.
This time, there’s a shot at a prize package of more than R290,000 for the three top schools, which includes prizes from Isuzu and The Herald, as well as sponsors Axxess, Caltex, Woodlands Dairy, PNA, Walmer Park Shopping Centre and Pickwick Books.
Entries close on Friday March 17, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the paper to all participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 12 to May 26, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald on local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is an especially exciting competition and one that we look forward to every year,” The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“It not only encourages young people to broaden their knowledge about their city and the world about them, but it improves reading and spelling skills too.
“What is particularly special about this competition is that it allows all schools to be on an equal footing, each school getting access to the newspapers every day and being able to compete fairly.
“We’ve seen the benefits of this.
“Last year’s quiz winners, Paterson High School, do not have all the resources that some of the more affluent schools have, but through this competition, they trumped all other schools with a convincing win.
“We are hoping to see more schools entering and taking part in this year’s competition.
“Let us all work together to make learning and reading fun,” De Kock said.
Isuzu’s executive: corporate and public affairs, Mandlakazi Sigcawu, said: “We are proud once again to be the co-title sponsor of the 2023 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
“The quiz provides pupils with the opportunity to test their knowledge.
“Education is an equaliser: It empowers individuals, and transforms communities and societies by breaking down barriers created by poverty.
“It is also the key to unlocking our young South Africans’ potential.
“At Isuzu we believe that, by investing in our youth, we are creating future leaders who will drive SA in the long run.”
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz23.
Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 17.
Rounds one and two will take place at new quiz venue the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 13, with the quarterfinals on May 21, and the semifinals and finals to be held on May 27.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News