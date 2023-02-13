×

SANDF Richards Bay campsite flooded ahead of Armed Forces Day celebration

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 13 February 2023
The SA National Defence Force military camp in Richards Bay has been affected by torrential rains. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Some South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have been relocated to community halls after a military campsite was flooded.

The SANDF said the Armed Forces Day 2023 camp tent village was badly affected by torrential rains from Friday to Sunday morning. 

“The AFD23 Joint Command cadre has decided to temporarily relocate the affected members to local community halls in Richards Bay while army engineers and civilian authorities find a solution to deal with the flooded campsite,” it said. 

The defence force hosts the event annually in various provinces and this year's celebration runs until February 22. 

The event comprises a series of planned activities culminating in the main parade on  February 21, which will be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The SANDF is also participating in the Ex MOSI II, a scheduled nine-day military marrying-up exercise with other countries including Russia and China, also in Richards Bay next week.

SANDF spokesperson Capt Prince Tshabalala said there were no members of foreign armies in the camp and only a few tents were affected. Those affected were relocated, but the majority remained in the camp.

“The foreign naval personnel are still on board their ships. They will be here on February 20, but will not be staying in the camp. They stay on board their ships,” said Tshabalala.

