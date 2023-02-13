Row over ‘illegal’ cellphone tower at Nelson Mandela Bay school
Municipality and education department launch investigation into structure at Alfonso Arries Primary
By Tshepiso Mametela - 13 February 2023
A company which erected a network tower at a school in Booysen Park has admitted to building the structure without the correct municipal approvals.
In the space of about a month, two cellphone towers were erected at Alfonso Arries Primary school by Insite Towers and Orion Towers, respectively, with Orion being accused of bypassing procedures to erect its 36m tower...
