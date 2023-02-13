×

News

Le Bon bakery robber found guilty of multiple murders

Accused’s actions resulted in death of police officer and four fellow robbers, Gqeberha judge finds

13 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

He was part and parcel of the brazen daylight robbery of Le Bon Bakery which resulted in the death of four of his fellow robbers and a police officer, and for that Sibusiso Mchunu was convicted of all their murders.

Handing down judgment in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, judge Jannie Eksteen said in its totality, the evidence presented by the state had overwhelmingly proved Mchunu’s guilt...

