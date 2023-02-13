×

News

Four Paws calls on public to aid animals injured in Syria and Türkiye earthquake

The animal welfare organisation is putting a team together to rescue animals trapped in rubble after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake

13 February 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
Animal welfare organisation Four Paws is calling on the public to assist them in supporting animals injured and trapped after the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.
Image: Four Paws

Animal welfare organisation Four Paws is arranging a team to help animals in Türkiye and Syria injured in the huge earthquake last week. 

At least 36,000 people have reportedly been killed by the earthquake but many animals and pets are trapped under debris.

“We can watch this in the safety and comfort of our homes on the late-night news — but what we don’t see most of the time are the animals that are neglected once catastrophe strikes,” said Four Paws director Fiona Miles.

The organisation called on the public to make donations to support animals affected by the earthquake.

“While humanitarian aid is already active, we see it as our responsibility to help injured animals and our emergency disaster team knows exactly what to do. We have to act fast but we can’t do it without you,” Miles said.

Four Paws says animals are usually neglected by humanitarian support that come to the aid of displaced people during a catastrophe/
Image: Four Paws

An animal sanctuary in Syria, Ernesto’s Sanctuary for Cats, has already rescued a cat trapped in a shop for three days, a chicken that was stuck in the middle of a flooded river and a dog that was seriously bleeding from its leg.

The Washington Post reported the Syrian animal organisation has workers continuing to pull out cats, dogs, goats and chickens stuck underneath the rubble.

Four Paws has been across the world to help animals that are neglected during disasters.

“They were on the ground in the Ukraine shortly after the war started last year,” Miles said.

“We provided emergency care to animals when a volcano erupted in the Philippines. We were there after Cyclone Fani hit India. After the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, we treated countless injured animals. And we rushed to the islands around Lombok, Indonesia, after they were hit by earthquakes,” she said.

