Fear stalks Kwazakhele after another mass shooting
Four dead, three wounded as gunmen open fire during house party
By Andisa Bonani - 13 February 2023
A blanket of fear has fallen over Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, as yet another mass shooting at a house party claimed the lives of four people and left three others wounded.
The shooting, in the early hours of Sunday, took place just 1.5km from the last mass shooting in the area two weeks ago, when eight people were killed and three wounded. ..
