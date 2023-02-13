Chance for pupils to get inside track on how economy works
By Devon Koen - 13 February 2023
The importance of guiding young minds into the realm of financial literacy and knowledge was the hot topic at the weekend when the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) hosted a briefing session in Gqeberha as part of its Monetary Policy Committee Schools Challenge.
The MPC schools challenge is aimed at improving young South Africans’ understanding of how the economy works and the significance of monetary policy in ensuring the economic wellbeing of all in SA...
