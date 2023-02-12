WATCH | Zinhle, Oskido & Da L.E.S go to AKA’s house to pay their respects

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ friends and family members were spotted arriving at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Saturday after the rapper's passing.

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The late artist's friend Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe, Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa and AKA's ex-girlfriend and mother to his daughter Kairo, DJ Zinhle Jiyane, were some of the celebrities spotted arriving at his home to pay their respects.

On social media, Da L.E.S and Oskido have shared their tributes to the late Fela In Versace hit maker, while DJ Zinhle has remained mum on her timeline.

Watch the videos below: