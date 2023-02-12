WATCH | Zinhle, Oskido & Da L.E.S go to AKA’s house to pay their respects
Celebs spotted outside AKA's home in Bryanston
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ friends and family members were spotted arriving at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Saturday after the rapper's passing.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The late artist's friend Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe, Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa and AKA's ex-girlfriend and mother to his daughter Kairo, DJ Zinhle Jiyane, were some of the celebrities spotted arriving at his home to pay their respects.
On social media, Da L.E.S and Oskido have shared their tributes to the late Fela In Versace hit maker, while DJ Zinhle has remained mum on her timeline.
Watch the videos below:
DJ Zinhle, Dj Oskido, Friend and Musician Da L.E.S and Kabelo Mabalane were amongst those who visited #Nadia to pay their last respect to the late AKA— News Live SA (@newslivesa) February 11, 2023
Source : Linda Mnisi #RIPAAKA #akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/05duwSNtaz
In Durban, his father Tony Forbes, his brother, other family members and friends were spotted laying bouquet of flowers at Florida Road.
Watch the video below:
Some of AKA’s family members and friends have made their way to the scene of the shooting on Florida Road, Durban. #RIPAKA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/t1egsWdFd7— MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) February 11, 2023
The deaths of AKA and Tibz have caused an uproar, with many debating crime in South Africa and the trend of musicians being shot death.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the EFF have called on police to speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to book.
“The murderer is a community member. We encourage anyone with information to co-operate with law enforcement agencies. Some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans,” the ANC said.
“All spheres of government must support the police and encourage them to act firmly and decisively to protect lives, property and the dignity of our nation.”
Wish restaurant issued a statement extending their condolences to the families of AKA and Tibz, saying they were co-operating with them and had handed over the surveillance footage that documented the crime.
“We are in the process of co-operating with the SAPS and have handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. We are awaiting further communication from the SAPS and the investigation officer working on the case.”
