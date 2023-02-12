In a bid to boost the fortunes of small-scale fisheries in the Ndlambe local municipality, various stakeholders joined hands to empower locals through a three-day integrated small-scale fisheries empowerment training programme in Port Alfred.
The training focused on business principles, financial management practices, safe and sustainable fishing techniques, as well as general management of co-operatives.
It follows the department of forestry, fisheries and environment developing and adopting the small-scale fisheries policy.
The next phase saw interaction between the department and registered small-scale fishers together with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in training and registering co-operatives in identified fishing communities.
The policy provides guidelines for creating an enabling environment for development and advocates for unique community-based rights, a co-management approach to fisheries management, and a multi-species approach to fisheries management.
The three-day pilot project, in partnership with the department, the South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI), South African Maritime Authority and the Oceana Maritime Academy, aimed at improving the quality of leadership and operational management skills in the region.
The pilot project aligns with SAIMI’s strategic goal of being an influential and leading maritime institute in growing, developing and transforming the face of the oceans economy sector to reflect the demographics of the South African population.
SAIMI’s support of these initiatives is part of the efforts towards unlocking the economic potential of SA’s oceans, as projected by Operation Phakisa’s socioeconomic contribution of the sector towards the country’s gross domestic product and employment creation.
HeraldLIVE
Training to support and boost future of small-scale fisheries
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
