A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who disappeared from Mumbai airport in India nearly two weeks ago is on Sunday being reunited with his daughter.
Dhramalingum "Dan" Pillay of Tongaat was returning from a holiday in the country when he went missing hours before the flight on January 31.
Confirming he was found safe, family spokesperson Mandy Govender, an ex-police officer and community worker formerly from Tongaat, said: "He is fine and at Sahar police station ... being handed over to his daughter."
The search for him had seen 6,000 pamphlets distributed offering a reward of Rs50,000 (about R10,000). Govender said a broadcast was made on cable TV and articles were run in local media.
Pillay, who has dementia, had gone missing after walking away from his daughter during a layover at the Mumbai airport, while they were waiting for their flight to be called.
Tongaat father found safe, 12 days after going missing during India holiday
Image: Supplied
