St John's College saddened by death of AKA
Image: Instagram/AKA
St John's College, the alma mater of the late award-winning rapper AKA, has reacted with sadness to his tragic passing.
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday evening.
Taking to their Instagram timeline the school shared what sports AKA was involved in and spoke about the time when his passion for rap music kicked in.
“The St John’s College community is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kiernan Forbes (Alston 2006), better known to his fans as @akaworldwide on Friday night.
Kiernan joined St John’s in the Prep. He played basketball and was an avid football fan who played for the seconds. Kiernan was also actively involved in Interact in his senior years, and was elected as the club treasurer.”
Tony and Lynn Forbes, parents of the slain rapper, released a statement confirming his death and expressing their devastation at the tragedy.
“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”
