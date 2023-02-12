'Our only son is no longer with us' — Heartbroken family of Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane speak out

The family of entrepreneur and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have asked for space and prayers after his murder.
Tibz was shot dead on Friday evening with his lifelong friend, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
The Motsoane family issued a statement on Saturday confirming his death, saying they are awaiting details from Durban police and expressed gratitude for the support they've received.
“To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.
“We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord.”
See statement below:

Image: Supplied
Image: supplied
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the EFF have called on police to “speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to book”.
“The murderer is a community member. We encourage anyone with information to co-operate with law enforcement agencies. Some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans.
“All spheres of government must support the police and encourage them to act firmly and decisively to protect lives, property and the dignity of our nation,” they said.
