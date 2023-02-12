A second mass shooting in Kwazakhele in as many weeks has left a further four people dead at the weekend.
Gqeberha police are now appealing to the Kwazakhele and New Brighton communities to join hands with authorities to eradicate senseless shootings after the latest incident in Kwazakhele on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 12.45am a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a woman who said that she and others were shot at by unknown men.
“It is alleged that approximately 11 people, six females and five males, were drinking and enjoying themselves at the house when three unknown men entered and started shooting,” Naidu said.
Three women, aged between 20 and 25, and the 28-year-old male homeowner were fatally wounded while three people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The remaining four, two men and two women, escaped unharmed.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the next of kin of the dead are still being traced and verified.
“The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha is investigating a case of four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder,” Naidu said.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
The incident comes about two weeks after eight people died when two gunmen opened fire on people attending a birthday party at a Maqanda Street home.
HeraldLIVE
Another mass shooting in Kwazakhele leaves four dead
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
HeraldLIVE
