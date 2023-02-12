×

News

Alleged cable thieves caught in the act

By Herald Reporter - 12 February 2023
Three men allegedly caught stealing copper cables in Kempston Road, Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

Three men were allegedly caught red-handed stealing electricity cables in the early hours of Sunday in Kempston Road, Gqeberha. 

They were arrested at about 1.50am by metro police officers who were patrolling the area.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said the metro police officers had noticed the suspects tampering with an electricity box.

The men were allegedly found in possession of copper cables and a hacksaw.

Bay safety and security political head Lawrence Troon welcomed the arrests and commended the officers for their swift response.

“The suspects were detained at the Algoa Park police station on charges of cable theft and infrastructure damage.

“We welcome these arrests as they mean we are taking away thieves that are crippling service delivery in our city,” Troon said.

Residents are urged to report any suspected cable theft  on 041-508-5576.

