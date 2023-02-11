Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' documented most of his day on February 10, not knowing he was living his last moments before his tragic death.
The rapper was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening.
AKA was set to make an appearance at YūGō social club for his birthday celebration tour.
He posted the highlights of his day on Instagram stories.
In the morning, his followers saw him travelling to KwaZulu-Natal where one of the first places he went to was a gym.
The rapper, who was visibly excited to be in Durban then got a fresh haircut at Bryd & Groom, and later indulged in sea food at local restaurant Wish with former Dream Team member Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, DJ and producer Benny Maverick among other friends before meeting his untimely end.
Watch the videos below:
WATCH | Fresh haircut and dinner with friends — Inside AKA's last day
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' documented most of his day on February 10, not knowing he was living his last moments before his tragic death.
The rapper was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening.
AKA was set to make an appearance at YūGō social club for his birthday celebration tour.
He posted the highlights of his day on Instagram stories.
In the morning, his followers saw him travelling to KwaZulu-Natal where one of the first places he went to was a gym.
The rapper, who was visibly excited to be in Durban then got a fresh haircut at Bryd & Groom, and later indulged in sea food at local restaurant Wish with former Dream Team member Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, DJ and producer Benny Maverick among other friends before meeting his untimely end.
Watch the videos below:
Scenes outside Wish restaurant on Florida street have shown showed police and paramedics at the crime scene.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the EFF have called for the SA Police Service to investigate AKA's murder.
“The murderer is a community member. We are encouraging anyone with information to co-operate with law enforcement agencies. It is a fact that some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by certain community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans.
“All spheres of the ANC government must give strong support to the police and encourage them to act firmly and decisively to protect lives, property and the dignity of our nation.” reads the ANC statement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics