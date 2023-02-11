Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death has sent shock waves through the country as South Africans woke up to the news that he had been killed in cold blood outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening.
Tributes have been pouring in with many, including the Megacy, flooding Twitter with messages expressing shock and hurt at the rapper's tragic death .
“Rest my brother ... this hurts. Thinking about your beautiful daughter and loved ones in general. Thank you for the good times and laughs ... I always enjoyed working with you,” wrote Nandi Madida.
American rapper Bas shared his tribute on Twitter.
“Damn this fu**in tragic as hell. South Africa I’m so sorry for your loss. @akaworldwide always showed me love and hospitality every time we crossed paths. Always welcomed me with open arms. Rest easy king.”
AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, released a statement confirming his death and expressing their devastation at the tragedy.
“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10.”
ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson said that just after 10.15pm last night they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
He said a second male was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.
Here are some of the tributes below :
'Ulale Kahle north-god' — tributes pour in for AKA after fatal shooting
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
