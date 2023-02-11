Rapper AKA has died

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson explained that just after 10.15pm this evening they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

He said a second male, believed to be a bodyguard, was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.

It remains unclear what the motive for the shooting was. SAPS and Metro were on scene and closed the road to assist with the investigation.

AKA is among SA's best rappers and has produced and written many hit songs including Fela In Versace, Baddest and others since he broke into the industry over a decade ago.

He shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle and was in relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.

This is a developing story.