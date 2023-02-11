'Our son was loved and he gave love in return' — Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' parents release statement

Police confirmed that a 35-year-old male and another unidentified male had been shot dead on Friday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson explained that just after 10.15pm this evening they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

He said a second male was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.

It remains unclear what the motive for the shooting was. SAPS and Metro were on scene and closed the road to assist with the investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport Arts Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena said in a statement early on Saturday that she was shocked and saddened by the incident, and that the rapper's life had

been selfishly taken in a brutal way, leaving a gapping hole in the South African entertainment scene.

" The tragic killing, no matter the motivation, has not only deprived AKA's family but it has put paid to one of the scintillatingly successful artistic stories in South Africa, Africa and the entire world. AKA was a household name globally," said Bani-Mapena.

The rapper's Durban visit was part of the continuation of his birthday celebration and a tour ahead of his anticipated release of his Mass Country album on February 24. He was billed to perform at Yugon on Friday evening.

Bani-Mapena said the fact that the incident happened in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the rapper's much-vaunted appearance at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC was on its own disheartening.

"We refuse to be defined as a province that does not recognise the value of human life. We cannot have artists' lives taken in such an inhumane matter. This has left us distraught and bereft. We hope the law enforcement agencies will do their work in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We send heartfelt condolences to his beloved family, fans and industry colleagues," said Bani-Mapena.