×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Underground leak flows unchecked as Nelson Mandela Bay day zero looms

Bay mayor says ‘mathematical certainty’ dams will run dry by July unless consumption is reduced

10 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Though Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams are expected to run dry by July, members of the Victoria Park Bowling Club in South End have been battling for almost a month to get a big underground leak fixed.

The municipality has warned of possible water cuts in various residential areas due to the ongoing crippling drought...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech
EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023

Most Read