Underground leak flows unchecked as Nelson Mandela Bay day zero looms
Bay mayor says ‘mathematical certainty’ dams will run dry by July unless consumption is reduced
Though Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams are expected to run dry by July, members of the Victoria Park Bowling Club in South End have been battling for almost a month to get a big underground leak fixed.
The municipality has warned of possible water cuts in various residential areas due to the ongoing crippling drought...
Underground leak flows unchecked as Nelson Mandela Bay day zero looms
Bay mayor says ‘mathematical certainty’ dams will run dry by July unless consumption is reduced
Politics Reporter
Though Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams are expected to run dry by July, members of the Victoria Park Bowling Club in South End have been battling for almost a month to get a big underground leak fixed.
The municipality has warned of possible water cuts in various residential areas due to the ongoing crippling drought...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics