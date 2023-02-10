Two people were killed when the balcony they were on collapsed on Thursday evening in KwaZulu-Natal.
Three people were on the balcony in a complex at Shakas Rock on the north coast.
The balcony was three storeys high, said IPSS medical rescue.
IPSS's search and rescue team quickly responded to the scene.
“On arrival it was found that three people had been on the balcony at the time of the collapse and were in a critical condition,” IPSS said.
Paramedics used advanced life support to try to stabilise the patients but unfortunately, the condition of two of them deteriorated.
“Despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared dead. The third patient was transported to a nearby facility under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support.”
According to reports, the two men killed were twins. The hospitalised patient is a woman. Their ages could not be confirmed.
TimesLIVE
Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN
Three people were on a balcony when it collapsed on Thursday evening, killing two of them.
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Two people were killed when the balcony they were on collapsed on Thursday evening in KwaZulu-Natal.
Three people were on the balcony in a complex at Shakas Rock on the north coast.
The balcony was three storeys high, said IPSS medical rescue.
IPSS's search and rescue team quickly responded to the scene.
“On arrival it was found that three people had been on the balcony at the time of the collapse and were in a critical condition,” IPSS said.
Paramedics used advanced life support to try to stabilise the patients but unfortunately, the condition of two of them deteriorated.
“Despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared dead. The third patient was transported to a nearby facility under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support.”
According to reports, the two men killed were twins. The hospitalised patient is a woman. Their ages could not be confirmed.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics