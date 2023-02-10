×

State of disaster declared, electricity minister on way

‘In a time of crisis, we need a single point of command and a single line of march,’ Ramaphosa tells nation

By Andisa Bonani and Michael Kimberley - 10 February 2023

A state of disaster has been gazetted to address the energy crisis and an electricity minister is to be appointed, president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. 

The decision to declare the disaster was taken after the National Disaster Management Centre assessed the severity of SA’s energy crisis and the possibility of a total blackout, according to the gazette signed by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma...

