×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stages 3 and 2 load-shedding this weekend

10 February 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 during the weekend. Stock photo.
Load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 during the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Eskom has announced its load-shedding plans for the weekend:

  • stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday;
  • stage 3 will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday;
  • stage 2 will be implemented from 5am on Sunday until 4pm on Sunday; and
  • stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” said the power utility.

Eskom said over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot, and a unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“A generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service during the period. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations has been delayed,” it said.

The power utility says breakdowns currently amount to 15,827MW of generating capacity, while 5,009MW is out of service for planned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech

Most Read