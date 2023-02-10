×

R1m unlocks prison door for murder accused Arnold Terblanche

Alleged wife killer set to be freed after another court appearance today and payment of bail

By Devon Koen - 10 February 2023

After fighting for his freedom for more than a year, in a shock turn of events on Thursday alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche was granted bail of R1m by the Makhanda high court.

And if all goes according to plan, by Friday afternoon the controversial Gqeberha businessman will be a free man...

