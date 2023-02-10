R1m unlocks prison door for murder accused Arnold Terblanche
Alleged wife killer set to be freed after another court appearance today and payment of bail
Premium
By Devon Koen - 10 February 2023
After fighting for his freedom for more than a year, in a shock turn of events on Thursday alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche was granted bail of R1m by the Makhanda high court.
And if all goes according to plan, by Friday afternoon the controversial Gqeberha businessman will be a free man...
R1m unlocks prison door for murder accused Arnold Terblanche
Alleged wife killer set to be freed after another court appearance today and payment of bail
After fighting for his freedom for more than a year, in a shock turn of events on Thursday alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche was granted bail of R1m by the Makhanda high court.
And if all goes according to plan, by Friday afternoon the controversial Gqeberha businessman will be a free man...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics