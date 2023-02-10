Nelson Mandela Bay upgrading parks, installing new ones
Let the people play
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 10 February 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is forging ahead with the installation of new play parks and the upgrading of old ones to promote health and wellness across the metro.
One of the upgraded parks is in Aloes, an impoverished Ward 16 community situated just off Grahamstown Road between Amsterdamhoek and Motherwell...
Nelson Mandela Bay upgrading parks, installing new ones
Let the people play
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is forging ahead with the installation of new play parks and the upgrading of old ones to promote health and wellness across the metro.
One of the upgraded parks is in Aloes, an impoverished Ward 16 community situated just off Grahamstown Road between Amsterdamhoek and Motherwell...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics